DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI, Dallas Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on Thursday announced a large-scale operation in the Fair Park area of Dallas that led to multiple arrests in an effort to address rising violent crime.

Authorities said over 400 law enforcement officers from the police department, FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in the operation.

The operation targeted gangs, drugs and violent crime.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in the area where the operation happened, aggravated assaults increased from 315 in 2018 to 485 in 2020. Murders increased from 10 in 2018 to 23 in 2020, according to the chief.

The chief said 10% of the city’s murders in 2020 came from that area.

Prerak Shah, acting U.S. attorney of the Northern District of Texas, said message with the operation is to take violent criminals off the streets and that federal agents are not only watching, but also taking action.

ATF Dallas agent Jeffrey Boshek said during the news conference the operation happened in the “most dangerous area” of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The FBI had been investigating this large-scale case since late 2019.

Further details on the case and arrests were not immediately released as documents will be unsealed in federal court Friday.

