DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If it feels like you’re paying more for your groceries and gas these days, you’re probably right according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Every grocery run, Sandra Potter buys the same items.

“Normally, when I get my food it’s about $100,” she said. “These past few weeks it’s been about $160.”

“The Kraft single cheese was like $5.00, $5.50 for a brand — Kraft single cheese — when it used to be $3.00,” shopper Fatima Calderon said.

A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows overall, consumer prices are continuing to rise.

In DFW, almost 2% in the last two months and just over 6% in the last year.

Food prices increasing .3% in the last two months and just over 3% percent in the last year.

“I don’t like it,” Potter said. “I don’t like the gas prices going up either.”

“It is concerning sometimes when it can go $3.00 out of nowhere,” Paul Zewge said.

Gas prices are up almost 8% in the last two months and now, oil is around $70 a barrel for the first time in three years.

If you’re looking to purchase a new or used car, prices have gone up by about 7% in the last two months and almost 20% in the last year.

“It has gradually increased since we’ve been out for COVID – everything is going up, anything you’re shopping for,” shopper Shameka Jackson said.

Economists say as demand for goods and services continue to increase, supply chains are struggling to keep up which is causing a jump in prices.

They predict the pandemic driven situation will get better over time, but it will require some patience.

“We’re just going to have to live through it,” Potter said.