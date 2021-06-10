NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Corpus Christi say an Amber Alert has ended with a toddler and her mother safe and the person accused of abducting them — who is also a murder suspect — in custody.
Officials didn’t give many details but confirmed that 18-year-old Jezabel Zamora and her daughter, 1-year-old Zaylee Zamora, are safe.READ MORE: Walk And Bike Portions Of Dallas' Margaret McDermott Bridge Open To Public
Suspect Kristian Garcia is in police custody.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
Authorities in South Texas issued the Amber Alert on June 8 after they said Jezabel Zamora’s ex-boyfriend, Garcia, forced his way into her home and abducted her and her daughter.
Before his arrest today, 24-year-old Garcia had active warrants for murder and aggravated robbery.MORE NEWS: Outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Announces Run For Tarrant County Judge
Officials have not said where or exactly when the mother and child, or the suspect, were found, but police in Corpus Christi recovered the white SUV believed used in the kidnapping two days ago.