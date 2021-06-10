FULSHEAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly traffic stop in Fulshear on Thursday, June 10 where an officer shot and killed a suspect.
Fulshear is about 33 miles west of Houston.
The Fulshear Police Department said the incident happened near a school which was not in session, just off FM 1093.
Houston TV station KTRK reported no officers were hurt.
Police have not said why the suspect was pulled over or what led to the suspect being shot.
KTRK’s chopper SkyEye, flew over the scene where crime scene tape surrounded an SUV in a field.
Investigators were also staged in the middle of the roadway.