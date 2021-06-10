DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The father of a 4-year-old boy who was found murdered in a street in Dallas in May has been arrested in Harris County for outstanding warrants, authorities said Thursday.
Trevor Gernon was taken into custody Thursday during a traffic stop on North Sam Houston Parkway. He had warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fraud.
On May 15, the body of Gernon’s son, Cash, was found in the middle of a street with multiple stab wounds. According to an arrest affidavit, Cash was abducted from a home on Florina Parkway, where he and a sibling were living with Trevor Gernon’s girlfriend.
Police said Trevor Gernon left the boys with her in March. He reportedly left after missing a court date in Harris County.
The suspect is Cash’s death, 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, has been charged with capital murder, kidnapping and burglary. Police said on Wednesday that evidence submitted to a lab linked Brown to Cash at the time of the child’s death.
According to the affidavit, surveillance video showed the suspect taking Cash from his crib. A second part of the video allegedly showed Brown returning but left without taking Cash's brother, Carter.
Brown remains in Dallas County Jail on a $1.625 million bond.