DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the morning of June 10 celebrating the opening of the east and westbound pedestrian and bicycle portions of the Margaret McDermott Bridge.
The new, non-vehicular bridges will access over the Trinity River.
During the ceremony bicyclists and runners had an impromptu race starting on the eastbound pedestrian/bicycle bridge to Riverfront Boulevard, to the finish line on the westbound pedestrian/bicycle bridge.
The new bridge — the second Santiago Calatrava signature bridge in the city — was named after Margaret McDermott, wife of philanthropist and Texas Instruments founder Eugene McDermott.
The bridge is part of the Dallas Horseshoe Project which seeks to rebuild, expand and improve mobility in the Mixmaster where Interstate-30 and Interstate-35 converge, providing pedestrian access to Oak Cliff and downtown Dallas.