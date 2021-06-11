DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman was found dead on June 5, 2021 in Dallas and police have no idea who she is. Now investigators are hoping someone will recognize descriptions and pictures and help them identify her, return the body to her family and have more information as they search for a killer.
Officials with the DPD Homicide Unit say the woman’s body was found in the 7600 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.
The victim was wearing a green Baylor Bears t-shirt, light-colored sweatpants from Charlotte Russe, and a sports bra. The woman had tattoos on her right leg, including a tribal design, and the names “Gregario” and “Brianna”. (seen in the sketch above)
Anyone with information about the homicide or who recognizes the tattoos in the picture and may be able to identify the victim is asked to contact Homicide Detective A. Isom at 214-671-3701 or 469-475-6004.