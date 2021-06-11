DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department has arrested Noah Burch, 39,for a shooting in the 400 block of Evers Way that left one person injured.
Officers were dispatched on June 5 after 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was found and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators determined Burch fired multiple rounds at an occupied car in the street. One bullet struck an uninvolved house, with no one injured. Burch then shot the male victim twice inside a home.
After detectives obtained arrest warrants, Burch was arrested on June 10 in Denton.
He is currently in the City of Denton Jail facing one charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two charges of Deadly Conduct for striking the vehicle and uninvolved residence.
Bail is set at $175,000.