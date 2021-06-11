DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide Detectives have arrested Christopher James Garcia, 17, in the fatal shooting of Jaan Nathan Cantu, 19 in west Oak Cliff.
On June 1, Cantu was found on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound at the Luna Blanca Apartments in the 3700 block of Mt. Ranier Street. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a local hospital, where he died.READ MORE: Local Artists Join Dallas Mavericks To Create A “Soundtrack For Empowerment”
Eight days later, police apprehended Garcia who was booked into the Dallas County Jail after detectives interviewed him.READ MORE: Dallas Police Hope Sketch Of Tattoo Will Help Them Identify Female Homicide Victim
Garcia was charged with murder.
A Dallas County magistrate will set his bond amount.MORE NEWS: Son Kills Mother, Then Self, Stabs Family Dog Who Survives To Later Apply For K-9 Duty