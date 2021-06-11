CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide Detectives have arrested Christopher James Garcia, 17, in the fatal shooting of Jaan Nathan Cantu, 19 in west Oak Cliff.

On June 1, Cantu was found on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound at the Luna Blanca Apartments in the 3700 block of Mt. Ranier Street. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a local hospital, where he died.

Eight days later, police apprehended Garcia who was booked into the Dallas County Jail after detectives interviewed him.

Garcia was charged with murder.

A Dallas County magistrate will set his bond amount.

Cantu was a father of one.

