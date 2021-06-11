DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Addressing racial inequities and disparities, while promoting social justice. That’s the message a new musical project aims to highlight.
It's a collaboration of local artists— including some Grammy nominated and award winning— led by cofounders Jeff "Skin" Wade and Luke Sardello.
The album titled the “Truth to Power?” hits shelves Saturday.
Wade told CBS 11 Reporter, Nicole Jacobs, "It came out of the George Floyd murder people were feeling very I think alienated and isolated. The pandemic was going on."
And now, on one accord, artists like Leon Bridges, Black Pumas, and S One…lend their talents for a project one year in the making. “We are about building up our community. We are about trying to reverse the impact of systemic racism. We are about doing it truthfully and honestly methodically diligently we’re very much committed to this, said Wade.
As part of the "Mavs Take Action" program, the Dallas Mavericks are gave their financial support. And in lieu of starting a nonprofit, they're getting behind those who do the kind of work they admire, and are donating 100% of the proceeds.
The album drops June 12 in 1400 record stores across the country and will be available on streaming platforms beginning next month.