GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have arrested Luis Garcia, 21, of Arlington for the February 1 murder of 18-year-old Rhamil Reason.
Homicide detectives said surveillance video led detectives to believe sometime the night before, Reason was involved in an exchange of gunfire with Garcia.
Garcia is currently in the Garland Detention Center charged with murder.
No bond is currently set and the investigation is still ongoing.
