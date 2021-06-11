DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are looking for the shooter who opened fire and hit two people in a vehicle traveling on Loop 12.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on June 11 in the northbound lanes of the highway, near West Jefferson.
According to officials, the victims were in an SUV towing a car. People they knew were following them in another vehicle to make sure the car stayed hooked up.
Police say a fourth vehicle pulled alongside the caravan and started shooting at the SUV. A man and woman in that vehicle were hit and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There were two young children in the backseat of the SUV, but they were not injured.
Investigators say the suspect vehicle sped from the scene.
Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.