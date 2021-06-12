DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 4-year-old child and four adults were shot outside an apartment in Dallas Friday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex on North Jim Miller Road.
Police said the five victims were transported to local hospitals. According to police, the child was shot in the foot and the other four female victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Further details have not yet been released, but police say they believe someone shot into a crowd of people over a possible argument.
Surveillance images of a suspect vehicle with paper tags were released by police. A suspect remains at large.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.4332. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.