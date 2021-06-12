FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday night, the heat was no match for North Texans who just wanted some normalcy.

Around 10,000 people were expected to gather at the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth for the DJ TIËSTO concert.

It’s the venues first outdoor concert since the pandemic began.

John Hamilton, an operations supervisor for MedStar, was on site to make sure after a year off, folks hadn’t forgotten how to take care of themselves at concerts in extreme heat.

“With that kind of crowd, with this being one of the hottest days of the year so far, that’s what we have to watch out for,” said Hamilton.

MedStar had 12 paramedics on site to make sure fans stayed safe and hydrated. They also had two transport trucks, but were prepared to call in more.

“My experience with these types of events is that they get loud and crazy, people to get dehydrated and unfortunately transport several people to the hospital,” Hamilton said.

He says it’s the temperature, but also the humidity that makes it that much harder to catch your breath.

“Those factors are going to compound that all together,” Hamilton said.

But despite the heat, DJ TIËSTO fans said the concert is a way for them to move past COVID-19 and enjoy the things they took for granted last summer.

“We don’t have to go to the concert with our mask on, We don’t have a mask on, they aren’t taking our temperatures anymore. I feel like life is normal,” said fan Eric Johnson.