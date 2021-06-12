DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest has been made after a man was found dead at a construction site in Dallas Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting call in the 10600 block of Grady lane and found the victim, 52-year-old Luis Cepeda Lopez, lying on an open field of the site.
According to police, SWAT had to be called to make sure the scene was safe for Dallas Fire-Rescue to approach the victim. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the suspect was identified as 59-year-old Volney Woods. He was booked into Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.
Further details have not yet been released as the investigation continues.