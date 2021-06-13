Menu
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, and more heat is on the way this week.
5 minutes ago
MedStar Implements Extreme Weather Response On Hottest Day Of Year So Far
“Even if it’s not technically 105 degrees, with the humidity and everything counted in, that’s when it becomes dangerous,” said Brian White, operations supervisor for MedStar.
6 minutes ago
High Waters Lingering At Joe Pool Lake After Weeks Of Rain
High Waters Lingering At Joe Pool Lake After Weeks Of Rain
7 minutes ago
Officer Shot During Traffic Stop In Wise County, Suspect At Large
The incident happened near Rhome when an officer was pulling over a motorcycle.
MedStar Implements Extreme Weather Response On Hottest Day Of Year So Far
“Even if it’s not technically 105 degrees, with the humidity and everything counted in, that’s when it becomes dangerous,” said Brian White, operations supervisor for MedStar.
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, and more heat is on the way this week.
5 minutes ago
MedStar Implements Extreme Weather Response On Hottest Day Of Year So Far
“Even if it’s not technically 105 degrees, with the humidity and everything counted in, that’s when it becomes dangerous,” said Brian White, operations supervisor for MedStar.
Protecting Your Kids From The Texas Summer Heat
As the Texas heat cranks up, experts warn parents to stay vigilant.
Evacuated North Texans Watching As Water Levels From The Brazos River Continue To Rise
The rising Brazos River is expected to crest Wednesday, but already people who live in Parker County have been forced out of their homes and into shelters.
Cowboys' Michael Gallup On Contract Situation: 'I'd Love To Stay Here'
Entering the final year of his contract, Gallup expressed a desire to remain in the city with a new deal. Should the Cowboys try to re-sign him?
Texas Rangers Fans Can Bring Own Food And Water To Games At Globe Life Field
Guests will also be able to bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter).
Dallas Mavericks Focus On Getting Help For Luka After Another 1st-Round Exit
A deep sigh across the Metroplex as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are out in the first round of the playoffs -- again.
Stars Use 4-Goal Second Period To Dominate Blue Jackets 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored his team-high 18th goal of the season as one of five Dallas players with a goal and an assist, and the Stars scored four times in 6½ minutes in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, and more heat is on the way this week.
5 minutes ago
MedStar Implements Extreme Weather Response On Hottest Day Of Year So Far
“Even if it’s not technically 105 degrees, with the humidity and everything counted in, that’s when it becomes dangerous,” said Brian White, operations supervisor for MedStar.
6 minutes ago
High Waters Lingering At Joe Pool Lake After Weeks Of Rain
High Waters Lingering At Joe Pool Lake After Weeks Of Rain
7 minutes ago
Free Limited Public Wi-Fi Coming To Some Low Income Fort Worth Neighborhoods
Officials said crews will begin installing equipment in the Rosemont area the week after Thanksgiving.
Police Called On Bloody East Dallas Halloween Decorations
Artist Steven Novak says he "loves gore," but Halloween -- not so much. Tell that to his East Dallas neighbors who called the cops about his bloody decorations.
Texas Singer, Songwriter, Self-Professed Gypsy Songman Jerry Jeff Walker Dead At 78: 'Sad Day For Texas'
Jerry Jeff Walker, perhaps most noted around the world as the man who penned pop and country hit "Mr. Bojangles" has died at the age of 78.
EAT SEE PLAY: Local Pick Me Ups
Eat See Play: Hometown Tourist
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruising Out Of Texas Starting Next Month
Unvaccinated passengers must be tested for the virus and follow other measures that will be announced later, the company said.
Garland Summer Nutrition Program
June 13, 2021 at 8:51 pm