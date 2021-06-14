For more than three decades, one of the nation’s most impressive and unique Independence Day celebrations has been held in the North Texas town of Addison. While 4.4 square-mile Addison is only home to 16,000 residents, more than a half-million guests from across the nation come to celebrate Addison Kaboom Town!®, delivered by Gopuff, on July 3.

Each year, the Town hosts a fantastic watch party for the spectacular Addison Kaboom Town! fireworks and the awe-inspiring Addison Airport Freedom Flyover at the 12-acre Addison Circle Park. This year, due to limited park capacity, free tickets will be required for entry into the Addison Circle Park event. Those tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. June 21 at AddisonKaboomTown.com, and are expected to sell out quickly.

At the park event, popular party bands will keep the hits coming all evening long, starting with Manhattan Band at 5 p.m. and Walk This Way – A Tribute to Aerosmith at 7:30 p.m.

“In 2020, we held Kaboom Town! virtually due to the pandemic, but we are excited to welcome people back to Addison to enjoy the fireworks show and Freedom Flyover in person,” said Addison Director of Special Events Jasmine Lee. “Since our attendance is limited this year, we ask that you only secure tickets to Addison Kaboom Town! that you intend to use.”

The celebration of Addison Kaboom Town! isn’t limited to the park. The fireworks and the incredible Addison Airport Freedom Flyover can be seen from almost anywhere in town. Viewing options also include watch parties at many of Addison’s 180+ restaurants (the event website will be updated as parties are scheduled) and 22 hotels.

The only way to guarantee a spot in the park is by booking an Addison hotel package. Book a room at any Addison hotel and you’ll receive a voucher for a complimentary blanket plus guaranteed admission for up to six guests to the party in Addison Circle Park. Several Addison hotels are offering special discounts for Addison Kaboom Town!