DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines flights were back up and running late Monday night, June 14 after passengers across the country complained of major delays.
Hollywood Burbank Airport tweeted shortly after 10:00 p.m. central time, “UPDATE: Southwest Airline network issues have been resolved. Departing flights from BUR are now resuming.”
Southwest Airlines said it was experiencing a system-wide error possibly involving the airline’s weather monitoring system, MaryHelen Campa, Deputy bureau chief for CBS News-Southern Region reported.
All planes were grounded for a while.
Southwest Airlines responded to multiple social media posts from travelers with responses like these:
We’re truly sorry for the complications tonight, Peter. It seems that we are experiencing a system error, and we’re trying our best to get the situation resolved ASAP. We appreciate you hanging in there with us.
We know delays can be rough, and we’re truly sorry for any frustration. We’ve got our Teams working hard to get everyone on their way, and we appreciate you hanging in there with us tonight, Chris.