DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines flights were back up and running late Monday night, June 14 after passengers across the country complained of major delays.

Hollywood Burbank Airport tweeted shortly after 10:00 p.m. central time, “UPDATE: Southwest Airline network issues have been resolved. Departing flights from BUR are now resuming.”

❗️UPDATE: Southwest Airline network issues have been resolved. Departing flights from BUR are now resuming. — Hollywood Burbank ✈️ (@fly_BUR) June 15, 2021

Southwest Airlines said it was experiencing a system-wide error possibly involving the airline’s weather monitoring system, MaryHelen Campa, Deputy bureau chief for CBS News-Southern Region reported.

All planes were grounded for a while.

Southwest Airlines responded to multiple social media posts from travelers with responses like these: