GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie man is charged with manslaughter after an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 13.
Grand Prairie Police said around 1:30 a.m., Marque Wilford, 29, “recklessly discharged his firearm” in an apartment unit in the 2300 block of Dalworth Street.
Detectives determined the bullet traveled through the wall and into the adjacent apartment, striking the victim, a 32-year-old man who died at the scene.
Wilford is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a $50,000 bond.
This case remains under investigation.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.