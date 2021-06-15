PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation into a fentanyl overdose from April led the Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit to arrest Deborah Denise Gannon, 51, and Matthew Dean Gannon, 25.
Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a home in the 200-Block of Spring Valley Court in Springtown, where the overdose happened.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s investigators discovered a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine inside the home along with multiple digital scales, commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics.
They seized a total of 12.5 grams of methamphetamine from the home along with 16 pills that resembled percocet. Often times these pills are counterfeit and contain various levels of fentanyl in them. In addition, 30 milliliters of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), xanax and other illegal pills were also seized.
Both Deborah and Matthew Gannon were charged with delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one. Their bonds were set at $20,000 each.
As of Tuesday, both remain incarcerated at the Parker County Jail.
Sheriff Authier said the case is currently under active investigation and additional charges are pending.
The cases will be filed with the Parker County District Attorney's Office, seeking prosecution.
CBS 11 News reached out to the sheriff’s department for comment on how the suspects are related, but have yet to hear back.