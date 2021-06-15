A Bar with a Twist at Flea StyleIf you love unique then you have to check out Flea Style. A cozy shop with locations in Frisco, Deep Ellum, and coming soon to Forth Worth. Owner Brittany Cobb created a space for curated vintage and handmade goods. Shop the adorable market then sit and relax and Heirloom Haul, their restaurant located right inside! My favorite part of the shop? The Bar. Not that kind of bar- it's a hat bar. Buy one of their exclusive Stetson hats or bring one of your own to be customized by you. Come up with your own individual look or get help from their expert stylists.

3 hours ago