If you love unique then you have to check out Flea Style.
A cozy shop with locations in Frisco, Deep Ellum, and coming soon to Forth Worth.
Owner Brittany Cobb created a space for curated vintage and handmade goods.
Shop the adorable market then sit and relax and Heirloom Haul, their restaurant located right inside!
My favorite part of the shop? The Bar. Not that kind of bar- it’s a hat bar.
Buy one of their exclusive Stetson hats or bring one of your own to be customized by you. Come up with your own individual look or get help from their expert stylists.
Check out their stores here:Flea Style
Check out their restaurant here: Heirloom Haul
Check out their hats here: The Bar
Eat See Play is sponsored by: Metroplex Cadillac Dealers
Follow our host here: Taryn Instagram
Taryn Facebook