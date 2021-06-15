DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A major gas leak has traffic tied up in downtown Dallas.
Dallas police confirmed the report via Twitter just after 1 p.m.
“Major gas leak downtown at Elm/Ervay. Repairs will take several hours,” said DPD in the tweet. “Repairs will take several hours.”
#TrafficAlert Major gas leak downtown at Elm/Ervay. Repairs will take several hours. Atmos is on scene & working quickly with city resources to get the situation resolved. Anyone who smells gas is encouraged to call 911 for @DallasFireRes_q to investigate. #DFR @DPDChiefGarcia pic.twitter.com/BbcuvjhBQ4
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 15, 2021
Police said that Atmos Energy was on the scene and working with city officials to resolve the situation.
“Anyone who smells gas is encouraged to call 911 for [Dallas Fire] to investigate.”
There aren’t any reports of injuries.
According to officials Atmos evacuated a sushi bar just South of the Press Box Grill.
This is a breaking situation. Refresh for more soon.