By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A major gas leak has traffic tied up in downtown Dallas.

Dallas police confirmed the report via Twitter just after 1 p.m.

“Major gas leak downtown at Elm/Ervay. Repairs will take several hours,” said DPD in the tweet. “Repairs will take several hours.”

Police said that Atmos Energy was on the scene and working with city officials to resolve the situation. 

“Anyone who smells gas is encouraged to call 911 for [Dallas Fire] to investigate.”

There aren’t any reports of injuries.

According to officials Atmos evacuated a sushi bar just South of the Press Box Grill.

This is a breaking situation. Refresh for more soon.

 

