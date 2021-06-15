DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines flights are grounded indefinitely on Tuesday, June 15 across the country due to another computer system outage.

Nearly 500 flights have been cancelled and more than 700 delayed across the country, according to Flight Aware.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the airline released the following statement:

Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon. Our Teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and Customer impact. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs. Today, we’ve proactively canceled roughly 500 flights due to the outage, and we’re working with those Customers to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.

The Dallas-based airline confirmed it experienced a system-wide error possibly involving the airline’s weather monitoring system on Monday night as well.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., flights were taking off again.

But on Tuesday, the airline suffered another system outage.

So far, 53 flights out of Love Field have been cancelled due to the issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon:

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details.

In an email response to CBS 11, Love Field explained what it is doing for passengers who are delayed.

“Our staff will be here and we’ll keep the terminal open again overnight if needed. We encourage people to arrive at least 90 minutes ahead of time if they are flying this afternoon. The lines at check-in are very long.”