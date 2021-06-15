FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In a spot where the stars and striped fly every day, Tarrant County leaders agreed to have a slightly different star and stripes raised for a day.
County commissioners agreed unanimously to a request to raise a Juneteenth flag Saturday, following the conclusion of an annual holiday walk through the city.
It’s the first time a special flag has flown at the historic courthouse, since at least 1976 for the Bicentennial celebration, according to information county staff had available.
The request to fly the flag came from Unity Unlimited, a non-profit group involved with the organization of the annual Opal's Walk to build support for making Juneteenth a national holiday.
Jesse Taylor, who showed the red, white and blue flag to commissioners Tuesday, was emotional after the approval.
“To see something accomplished like them to raise a Juneteenth flag in Tarrant county, something that’s never been done before, I can’t help but be emotional and excited inside,” he said.
Taylor, who is also a Republican party county precinct chair, said he wants to see the day become a celebration in the same way the city and county enjoy events like Mayfest every year.
Judge Glen Whitley said he supported the request, believing it to be an important part of history. It also raised the need however, for a flag policy he said, to help govern future requests that may come up.