DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Generators have become a hot ticket item for families looking to stay cool during the Texas summer.

Some are directing their frustration at ERCOT.

They don’t want to lose power as ERCOT pleads with customers to conserve electricity early in the season.

“I really don’t like the inconvenience and discomfort of not having power,” Jeff Francis said.

Due to the high demand, customers at Generator Supercenter in Denton can’t get one until next year.

“We’re looking at about a 6 to 8-month timeline,” Travis Burns, the store owner, said.

Burns says this has been an issue since the winter storms last February.

He says demand picked up again after ERCOT’s alert Monday, June 14.

“They just want to have the peace of mind to have a unit on their house so they’re not walking on egg shells all the time worried about, is the power going to go out, what am I going to do,” he said.

His manufacturer, Generac, is working in over drive.

Burns says they’re selling four times more than they did this time last year.