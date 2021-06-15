BY ERIN JONES | CBS 11

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two years ago we introduced you to Perkins, a pit bull puppy fighting for his life.

Fort Worth police said he had been severely mistreated by his owner and a DFW rescue group called it the worst case of animal cruelty they’d ever seen.

They say they’re finally getting justice.

Two years ago Patti Dawson, Dallas DogRRR President, rescued Perkins from a Fort Worth shelter after he’d been returned by his owner.

“When he came in the words they used at the shelter were they returned him in a box and said he’s broken and we’d like a new one,” she said. “It was their fault he was that way. He was never provided any vet care food, water. I immediately called the Fort Worth Police Department and asked them to file criminal charges.”

Lewis Lamont Wilson, 36, received a felony charge of animal cruelty from the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office which has a max penalty of 10 years in prison.

“They had been working on his case and they kept postponing and postponing and postponing,” Dawson said.

She waited for justice and Perkins began rehabilitation.

Then today, Wilson decided to plead guilty and was placed on seven years of supervised probation. If he doesn’t meet the conditions, he’ll face prison time. He can’t own an animal again.

“I was really glad that we were able to get the defendant to plead guilty and get a conviction,” Tarrant Co. Assistant Criminal District Attorney David Alex.

Alex said given the current backlog of cases the pandemic has created, trials have been delayed.

“I would’ve hoped that we could’ve gotten it done next year, but who knows where we’re going to be next year,” Alex said. “It’s very difficult to predict right now what’s going to happen.”

He’d rather Wilson be convicted and on probation than on bond for the foreseeable future. Dawson agrees.

Perkins was given a clean bill of health three months ago and has now found a forever home in Celina.

“In the end justice was served for Perkins,” Dawson said. “We were able to get his voice heard.”