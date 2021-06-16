WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old was fatally shot while he was walking in the neighborhood of Colton Drive and S. Grants Lane with his 15-year-old brother.
It happened just before 5 a.m. on June 16.READ MORE: Border Patrol Agents Save 33 Undocumented Migrants Locked Inside U-Haul In Sweltering Heat
Officers with the White Settlement Police Department said a man pulled up in a white or silver 4 door vehicle and exchanged some words with the brothers. He then fired a handgun at the victim striking him in the chest. The shooter quickly fled the scene going west and turned onto Ozona Street.READ MORE: Ford Maverick: Hybrid Truck 'Challenges Status Quo, Stereotypes' Of Pickups, Expert Says
When officers arrived on scene they found the victim and immediately began CPR. White Settlement Fire Department and Med-Star arrived and the victim was transported to Harris Hospital Downtown where he was later pronounced deceased. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify him once all of the next of kin are notified.
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office personnel are helping with collecting evidence at the crime scene. White Settlement detectives are still gathering information and conducting a neighborhood canvass to see if they can obtain additional information.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Hit & Killed By Driver After Vehicle Becomes Disabled In Euless
They’re are asking anyone who lives in the area and has an outside camera to contact the police department so they can obtain a copy of any video evidence.