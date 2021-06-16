The video above is from a report on May 25, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Botham Jean Act has now become law in Texas.

The new law, also known as Bo’s Law, was named in honor of the Dallas accountant murdered in his own apartment by an off-duty Dallas police officer in 2018. During the 87th Texas Legislative Session, the bill passed both chambers at the Texas Capitol with bipartisan support in late May.

State Rep. Carl Sherman, of DeSoto, authored the bill in response to Jean’s murder. He announced Wednesday evening that the bill was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The bill number is HB 929.

“It will mean that now we will have more systemic accountability with police officers being required to turn on their cameras and keep it on for the duration of the investigation,” Sherman said last month. “Will we have improvements each session? I believe so.”

The accountant and church praise leader was eating ice cream and watching TV when former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger entered his apartment and fatally shot him — later telling jurors during her criminal trial that she mistook his apartment for her own on another floor.

She was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 but has since appealed the conviction.

Guyger’s body camera was not recording during the shooting because she was off duty. However, there were questions raised about the lack of camera footage from responding officers.

Sherman said he will continue to push for police reform in future sessions.

“It’s a game of inches,” Sherman said. “But we’ve got to keep pushing forward, keep getting gains and we will continue to fight for more change.”