DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “I’m going to be frank. We need more people to get vaccinated.” That was the message Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson gave as he announced a special raffle for those who have been recently vaccinated or are on the fence about it.
Dubbed the Mayor’s Vaccine Raffle, Johnson said he teamed up with the Dallas Foundation to give away prizes to incentivize residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The raffle will only be open to those who have been vaccinated since June 1, 2021. Residents have until July 23 to enter the raffle.
Those interested can enter on the mayor’s website or call 214.670.3301
Johnson said prizes include airline tickets, Dallas Mavericks memorabilia, a gas grill and even a $1,500 Visa gift card.
“If you’ve been hesitating, I’m telling you don’t hesitate any longer. If you’re afraid, don’t be afraid. If you think this vaccine is in any way dangerous, I can assure you it is absolutely not,” Johnson said.