North Texas Veterinarians Seeing Uptick In Ticks Due To Drastic Weather Changes
After weeks of rain that quickly switched to hot and humid weather, some North Texas veterinarians are noticing a new trend -- an uptick in ticks.
2 hours ago
Child Fatally Stabbed In Dallas, Woman In Custody
The incident happened at a home in the 2900 block of Frazier Street.
2 hours ago
Democratic State Rep. Mary Gonzalez Wants Special Session To Discuss Funding Of Texas Border Wall
"Where are our priorities? We have a very serious electrical grid issue happening right now," she said.
2 hours ago
Tarrant County Issues Warning About Expedited Passport Scams
Some passport offices are processing record numbers of applications, but efforts to fast track it could lead to disappointment.
6-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed In Dallas, Woman In Custody
The incident happened at a home in the 2900 block of Frazier Street.
Latest Forecast
Thursday Weather Update
A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High around 95F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
4 hours ago
Weather Stories
Fort Worth ISD Students, Families Will Have To Beat The Heat During Graduation Ceremonies
More school districts are adjusting their graduation because of the extreme heat in North Texas.
Too Much Time In North Texas Heat Leading To More Hospitalizations
By 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14, seven people were taken to local hospitals, with two in critical condition and two in serious condition.
MedStar Implements Extreme Weather Response On Hottest Day Of Year So Far
“Even if it’s not technically 105 degrees, with the humidity and everything counted in, that’s when it becomes dangerous,” said Brian White, operations supervisor for MedStar.
Cowboys
Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo's Got NERF Game
The NERF Challenge takes things to the extreme by filling up Fair Park's Centennial Hall with a variety of events through August 23.
Rangers
Texas Rangers Fans Can Bring Own Food And Water To Games At Globe Life Field
Guests will also be able to bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter).
Mavericks
Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Steps Down After 13 Seasons
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle has stepped down after 13 seasons, the team announced Thursday.
Stars
Stars Use 4-Goal Second Period To Dominate Blue Jackets 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored his team-high 18th goal of the season as one of five Dallas players with a goal and an assist, and the Stars scored four times in 6½ minutes in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.
Southwest Airlines Jets Grounded 2nd Time In 2 Days Due To System Outage
By mid-afternoon, the nation’s fourth-largest airline had canceled about 500 flights and delayed nearly 1,300 others, according to tracking service FlightAware.
More
Juneteenth Events In North Texas
