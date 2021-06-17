DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle has said he will not be returning to the team next season, sources tell CBS 11 News.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Carlisle told owner Mark Cuban about his decision even though the coach has two years left on his contract.
Carlisle was coach for 13 seasons, including the team’s 2011 title run.
The news comes as the Mavericks finished a disappointing run in the playoffs after blowing a 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.
On Wednesday, the team announced it parted ways with general manager Donnie Nelson.
This is a developing story and will be updated.