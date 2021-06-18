Note: Police have clarified the deceased victim’s age. She was 7 years old.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 7-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Dallas Thursday and a woman was charged in the incident, police said.
The incident happened at a home in the 2900 block of Frazier Street. Police said they learned the young girl and another male juvenile had been stabbed by an adult female.
According to police, a witness who also lived at the home asked a neighbor for assistance in restraining the suspect and getting help for the victims.
Police said the neighbor took the 7-year-old to a fire station, where she was transported to a hospital. She later died from her injuries.
The other juvenile victim is in stable condition at the hospital.
The suspect was arrested and later identified as Troyshaye Mone Hall, 24. She was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $1.5 million.
The relationship between the suspect and victims is unknown at this time.