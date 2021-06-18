DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Senior Corporal Kelvin Woodburn was arrested by the Dallas Police Department on Friday, June 18, and charged with “Assault Family Violence, Misdemeanor A.”
He was taken to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center and as of 9:45 p.m. was still being processed.
Senior Corporal Woodburn has been with the department since November 2006 and is currently assigned to the Financial Investigations Unit.
He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
Dallas Police released no other details on Woodburn or the case.