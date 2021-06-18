LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville City Manager Donna Barron announced this week she is retiring effective Jan. 31, 2022.

Barron has been Lewisville’s manager since 2014 and has been with the city since 1990.

Barron is the seventh person to serve as Lewisville’s city manager, and the first woman to hold the position, the city said in a news release Friday, June 18.

“Donna has unwaveringly focused on two things as city manager – building a culture within the organization that allows our city staff to excel, while providing outstanding city services to residents,” said Mayor TJ Gilmore in a statement. “While I personally will miss her steady leadership, she has ingrained our Lewisville 2025 vision plan into every part of the city staff and will leave us with an incredible foundation for our next chapter. I wish her all the best.”

Barron joined the City of Lewisville as Human Resources Director in 1990 and was promoted to Assistant City Manager in 1996 by then-manager Chuck Owens.

A native of West Texas, she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas Woman’s University in 1982 and a Master of Public Administration degree from Texas Tech in 1984.

She previously worked for the cities of Lubbock and DeSoto before coming to Lewisville.

“I stayed in Lewisville for 31 years because of the great people I have had an opportunity to work with, both within the organization and in the community,” Barron said in a statement. “The City team members have been family to me, making this a bittersweet decision. I know the leadership team is strong and will continue to successfully move forward on the Lewisville 2025 plan.”

Barron will remain as City Manager through January 2022. Lewisville City Council has approved using Ralph Andersen & Associates to conduct a national search for the city’s next city manager.

Lewisville is about 25 miles northwest of Dallas.