DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fair Park’s Fourth of July celebration has been canceled for the second-straight year as economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Organizers of Fair Park Fourth cited budget reasons for this year’s cancellation. The celebration wasn’t held last year due to the pandemic, which forced large events to have to cancel.
Fair Park First and Spectra have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Fair Park 4th for 2021 and will focus on hosting the event in 2022. In addition, the Midway will not be open as the State Fair of Texas is focusing on preparing for a successful 2021 State Fair.
— Fair Park (@fairpark) June 16, 2021
Brian Luallen, executive director of Fair Park First, said the July 4 event is usually funded by revenue from the previous year, such as the State Fair of Texas and other vendors.
However, because many events had to change plans or cancel all together last year, there wasn’t enough in the budget to host the July 4 celebration in 2021, according to Luallen.
Organizers expect the event to return in 2022.