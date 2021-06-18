CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fair Park’s Fourth of July celebration has been canceled for the second-straight year as economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Organizers of Fair Park Fourth cited budget reasons for this year’s cancellation. The celebration wasn’t held last year due to the pandemic, which forced large events to have to cancel.

Brian Luallen, executive director of Fair Park First, said the July 4 event is usually funded by revenue from the previous year, such as the State Fair of Texas and other vendors.

However, because many events had to change plans or cancel all together last year, there wasn’t enough in the budget to host the July 4 celebration in 2021, according to Luallen.

Organizers expect the event to return in 2022.

