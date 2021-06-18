NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Airbnb will pursue legal action against the booking guest of a recent disruptive party where guests trashed a North Dallas rental.
In a now viral video, a group of unruly partiers are shown brawling, slamming into walls, destroying furniture and toppling over television sets. The chaos spills over into the front yard, as two men karate kick the house’s door and about a dozen young people trample the grass already littered with Solo cups and empty potato chip bags.READ MORE: 21 Dogs Removed From 'Overwhelmed Owner' Of One Bedroom Apartment In Arlington
“The violence and total disrespect for this home is completely unacceptable, and we will pursue legal claims and damages against the booking guest who held this reckless event, in addition to a lifetime ban from our community,” the home-sharing company said in a statement to CBS 11 News. “Airbnb bans both parties and ‘party houses’, and we’ve suspended this listing as we investigate. We have been communicating with neighbors through our Neighborhood Support Line, and we will be working with them closely as part of this investigation.”
The person who shared the damning footage claims online that the raucous guests were upset the party ended. And while their identities aren’t clear, the Dallas Police Department is investigating.
READ MORE: U.S. Customs & Border Protection Helicopter Pilots Airlift Seriously Injured Migrant From Remote Area To Hospital
MORE NEWS: Tropical System To Bring Heavy Rain, Flooding To Gulf Coast