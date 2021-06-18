FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 6-inch water main break in the 300 block of East Weatherford Street in Fort Worth is impacting commuters on Friday, June 18 and could continue to into the weekend.
Traffic on East Weatherford is reduced to one lane (far left lane) starting at Commerce Street.
Drivers should avoid driving through downtown on Weatherford Street and to use alternate routes.
This situation will continue through rush hour and into the evening.
There could be traffic impacts through the weekend because of follow-up road repairs.
Crews are onsite prepping the site for repairs to begin around 6:00 p.m. Friday.
The main cannot be taken out of service until after 5:00 p.m. because of ongoing trials in the Tom Vandergriff Civil Courts Building.