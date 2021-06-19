DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, while driving in Dallas early Saturday, and investigators believe the incident stemmed from a minor accident.
Police said officers were flagged down by the victims just before 1:45 a.m. in the 10100 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.
According to police, the victims said they were shot while in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them, a 51-year-old man, died.
There have been no arrests made as the investigation continues.
According to police, the victims were involved in a minor accident with another vehicle, which led to an unknown suspect firing shots.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.4236. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.