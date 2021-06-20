DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wanda “Fernie” Winter, the woman who was credited with bringing the famed funnel cake to the State Fair of Texas, has died, her family announced Sunday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and treasured Mimi, Wanda ‘Fernie’ Winter. She was a light in this world and we will continue to carry her flame within us,” her family business, Fernie’s Funnel Cakes, said on Facebook.
Back in 2019, the family celebrated the 50-year anniversary of Winter introducing funnel cakes to the State Fair. The famous treat started as a way to make some money for a vacation, but it quickly became a staple at the annual fair, according to the family.
“We had no idea that 50 years later that we would be out here still… some people call a fry-nasty,” Winter’s daughter, Christi Erpillo, told CBS 11 News in 2019.
Funeral arrangements and a celebration of life are pending.