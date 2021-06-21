WICKLIFFE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials said they pulled the the bodies of two brothers who were boating from the Ohio River.
One of the brothers, 60-year-old Raymond Sheffer was from Texas. His brother 63-year-old Wendell Sheffer was from Illinois.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a statement that conservation officers were investigating what led to the deaths. The statement said officials were originally called Saturday morning after a damaged 17-foot aluminum boat was found floating upside down on the river. Hours later, an angler found one body and a towboat operator found another.