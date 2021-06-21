DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the third time in a week, a Dallas Police Department officer was incarcerated, this time for allegedly driving drunk.
Dallas Police Senior Corporal Ronald Coulson is currently in the Denton County Jail charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Senior Corporal Coulson has served on the department since November 1990 and is currently assigned to the Personnel Division. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
DPD Officer Tyrone Williams Junior was arrested on June 14 and charged with Sexual Assault of a Child. He was also placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs administrative investigation is completed.
For days later, another veteran of the department, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Kelvin Woodburn was arrested and charged with “Assault Family Violence.”
