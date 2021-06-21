DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Turtle Creek Chorale was blazing into its 40th year with big plans in 2020. Then the pandemic hit.

“It’s almost like it was just an intermission,” explained Benny Ruiz, a 27-year member of the group.

Dallas’ Turtle Creek Chorale, the most recorded men’s chorus in the world is back.

One-hundred and fifty fully-vaccinated singers are getting ready to perform the group’s signature Christmas holiday concert during the summer.

“So, hope and love and togetherness and inclusion and all those things, incidentally, we lost during COVID. And, so, the message we share, even though it might be holiday music, are really good and valuable through the year,” said Sean Baugh, the Turtle Creek Chorale’s Artistic Director.

The chorale formed in 1980 and has been entertaining crowds since.

“What started out as a very small gay men’s chorus has grown to be one of the largest arts groups in the city,” proclaimed Baugh.

“We come from many different backgrounds but our love of singing together is what really brings us together,” added Ruiz.

They do it while finding common ground in song. Even holiday music when the calendar says June.

“One-hundred, fifty singers and an audience making music together in the same space. I can’t imagine anything more therapeutic and healing to the communities in need. And we are all communities in need after the year and a half we had,” said Baugh.

The free holiday performance is scheduled for Sunday, June 27, at 8:00 p.m. at the Fair Park band shell.