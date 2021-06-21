ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Tennessee is wanted for punching an Anna Police officer during a stop for a “minor traffic violation.”

Anna Police said it happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, June 20 in the parking lot of the Flying J truck stop.

While conducting the stop, officers attempted to detain both people in the vehicle.

Police said the driver, 21-year-old Joshua Draine of Memphis, began to struggle with officers.

During the struggle, Draine struck an officer with a closed fist, attempting to get away, police said.

Draine was then able to get back into his vehicle and led officers on a short pursuit that ended in a traffic crash near County Road 937 and FM 455.

Draine then ran off and officers began to canvas the area but did not find him.

A warrant has been obtained for Draine’s arrest.

He is 6’3”, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen west of US 75 near the intersection of County Road 937 and FM 455.

Anyone with information on where he may be, can contact the Anna Police Department at 972-547-5350 or 911.