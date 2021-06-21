DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many summer programs and camps are returning to North Texas.

This includes one of Dallas Parks and Rec’s biggest, “Send a Kid to Camp.”

Registration is underway and will last until all the spots fill up.

Just barely into their summer break, Jason Soria’s kids are already enrolled in three camps.

“We want to get our kids back into social environments,” he said. “They like to be active. They don’t want to be sitting around so this is good for them.”

“I’m a parent myself so yeah,” Madonna Jinor said.

After taking a break last year because of the pandemic, the Dallas Parks and Rec Youth Services supervisor is excited to bring back “Send a Kid to Camp.”

“We’re going to have enrichment vendors who are going to do STEM, STEAM, science projects, theater arts, dance club, we even have a DJ coming in, sports programs and fitness programs as well!”

The six week camp officially starts Tuesday, June 22 and is being held at 12 sites across Dallas Monday-Thursday.

It’s free and open to Dallas ISD students and City of Dallas youth ages 6-13 and comes with breakfast and lunch.

Each camp is operating at 50% capacity because of the pandemic. Registration is on a first come, first served basis and you have to do it in person.

“We have a 1 to 15 ratio so each staff member will take a group and we’ll try to keep it separated by grades as much as possible,” Jinor said.

“I think they’ve done a good job in setting it up and keeping everybody safe,” Soria said.

For the older kids, “Teen Late Nights” is starting this Friday for 13-17 year olds from 7 – 11 pm at more than a dozen Dallas rec centers.

They’ll offer gaming, sports, music and more.

All of this free.