NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s less than two weeks until the 4th of July, and following a year of cancellations due to COVID-19, festivals and celebrations are coming back to the DFW Metroplex this year.

One of the most well-known, Kaboom Town in Addison, is said to be back and bigger than before.

“This is something we’ve been looking forward to, for the last year and a half now essentially,” said Jasmine Lee, Director of Events for the Town of Addison.

Kaboom town is requiring those attending to a have signed up for one of their 19,000 free tickets.

On Monday, June 21, they went live online and were gone in roughly 2-and-a-half hours.

Though, that’s not the only way to see the firework show organizers said is going to be 20% bigger than in 2019.

If you book any hotel for that night in Addison, the town will give you a voucher for six tickets, regardless of the event being sold out.

They’re also offering a live stream, and have a list of restaurants that are having viewing parties on their website.

Aside from Kaboom Town there’s other spots around the Metroplex preparing to celebrate.

Also Monday, Plano announced that they’re All-American fourth will return to the parking lot of Collin College.

Organizer Amy Pagan says some of the event activities will be scaled back, but that capacity won’t be limited.

“We are so excited to do things in person again, but we are going to offer the fireworks both in person and online, so that whatever people are comfortable with they can do,” Pagan said.

Their festival will take place on the fourth at 6:00 p.m.

Some cities planning festivals on July 3, include Arlington’s Independence Day Fireworks, Denton’s July Jubilee & Parade, Southlake’s Stars and Stripes, and Grand Prairie’s Lone Stars & Stripes.

Frisco, however, is having Frisco Freedom Fest on Sunday, July 4.

We should mention Dallas is fair Park fourth was canceled for the second year in a row, this year due to budgeting.

But Fort Worth’s fourth will be back in person a Panther Island Pavilion.

It starts a tad later than usual, at 6:00 p.m. Organizer say they can’t wait.

“This year it’s a little modified, but we’re so excited because we get to patrons come back to the festival grounds,” said Spokesperson Matt Oliver.