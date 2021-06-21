BROKEN BOW, Okla. (CBSDFW/AP) — Authorities said a Texas man drowned while trying to help his son, who was struggling while swimming in a southeast Oklahoma lake on Father’s Day. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the drowning happened Sunday afternoon on Broken Bow Lake, about 250 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Forty-seven-year-old Carlo Lomas Sr. of Dallas tried to help his 18-year-old son, Carlo Lomas Jr., who appeared to be struggling in the water. Both men went beneath the surface and were pulled from the water by bystanders. The highway patrol says Carlo Lomas Sr. was pronounced dead at a hospital and his son was in stable condition.
Experts recommend that anyone swimming into open water needs to wear a life jacket tight enough that it won’t go over your head when submerged.
Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department also suggest the following:
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Stay hydrated.
- Know your swimming skills and don’t rely on flotation devices.
- Swim in designated swimming areas.
- If you find yourself in a current, do not swim against it. Instead, swim with it until conditions calm.
- If you notice the water rising, turning muddy or changing, leave the area immediately.