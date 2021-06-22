BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in West Texas pulled over an RV near Big Bend National Park with 49 undocumented immigrants from Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico, and two U.S. citizens inside.
Brewster County Deputies conducted the traffic stop on Highway 118, South of Study Butte that led to the discovery on June 21. They said that two of the suspects fled but were late arrested.
The undocumented individuals were referred to U.S. Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation. Homeland Security is investigating the smugglers and the suspects who took off were charged with evading arrest by Brewster County Deputies.
Brewster County is located nine hours west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.