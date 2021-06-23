FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD said Wednesday, June 23 it’s on its way to making sure every child in every zip code in the city has access to the internet.

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education approved Tuesday night, the rental of three mobile trailers that will allow for raising of temporary cell tower sites in three different neighborhoods.

The district said it will begin providing “strong internet connectivity to selected communities by the first day of school, August 16, 2021.”

The trailers will be used to lift required wireless equipment higher into the air while more permanent mounting poles are being erected on the grounds of Dunbar High School, Morningside Middle School and Rosemont Middle School.

Phase One work will address 25% of the families most in need of internet service.

Phase Two, scheduled to begin in December, will address the remaining 75% of targeted households in zip codes 76102, 76103, 76104, 76105, 76115, 76119, and 76164.

Voters approved the funds for this project in the November 2020 Tax Ratification Election (TRE).

The TRE has also allowed FWISD to develop its Wi-Fi plan that complements one already in the works by the City of Fort Worth.

This complement will result in a system across Fort Worth that is both “broad and deep,” the school district said.