(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris will head to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, a spokesperson for Harris confirmed.
The upcoming trip to El Paso, Texas, comes as Harris has been dogged by criticism of her absence at the border by Republicans as she has taken on the role of leading the Biden administration’s diplomatic efforts on migration.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will also take part in the visit.
The news comes as former President Donald Trump is set to visit Texas’ southern border next week with Gov. Greg Abbott.
