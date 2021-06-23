DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A pregnant woman was walking through a parking lot in Dallas after leaving church when she got caught in the crossfire of a shootout. The incident happened on May 30 and now police have made an arrest in the case.

Investigators say it was the public who helped them identify Zachery Leffall as someone involved in the shooting. On June 22, an off-duty Dallas police officer saw Leffall out in public, knew that there had been a warrant issued for his arrest, and notified the department.

The 31 year old, who had been immediately arrested, reportedly waived his rights, spoke with a detective, and confessed to his involvement in the shooting.

The female victim was 8-months pregnant at the time of the shooting. After being rushed to the hospital doctors delivered her child and both survived.

Leffall is facing charges for aggravated assault. His bond has not been set.